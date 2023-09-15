Not much sign of monsoon remains in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather returns to southern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will come close to 100° but overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monsoon isn't showing much life for the next few days, but a few showers will try to return to the White Mountains late in the weekend and early next week.

For now, get ready for some warm days and comfortable nights!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

