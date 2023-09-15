Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Not much sign of monsoon remains in the forecast

Little sign of monsoon through the weekend
Posted at 8:30 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 23:30:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry weather returns to southern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will come close to 100° but overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monsoon isn't showing much life for the next few days, but a few showers will try to return to the White Mountains late in the weekend and early next week.

For now, get ready for some warm days and comfortable nights!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018