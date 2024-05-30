No sign of rain in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm, dry weather pattern shows no signs of giving way to any moisture as we get ready to head into June.

We'll see a few clouds from time to time, but the clouds won't bring any rain as dew point and humidity levels remain bone dry.

High temperatures will stay close to 100°, but overnight lows will continue to be quite comfortable as they drop into the 60s.

As you might expect, wildfire danger will remain high all the way through the weekend and into next week.

June is almost here and that means were getting a little closer to monsoon!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

