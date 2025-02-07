Nice weather will continue through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain well above seasonal averages through the weekend, but some cooler air arrives next week.

Some high clouds will be moving across southern Arizona over the next few days, but we still don't see any significant chance of rain or mountain snow.

High temperatures will stay close to 80° through Super Bowl Sunday and overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to near 50° through the weekend.

Early next week, the jet stream will slide south and bring some gusty wind along with cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona.

By the middle of the week, highs will drop back into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows falling back into the upper 30s.

Cochise County Forecast

