Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Nice weather will continue through the weekend

Nice weather continues as we get closer to the weekend, but some cooler air is just around the corner
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain well above seasonal averages through the weekend, but some cooler air arrives next week.

Some high clouds will be moving across southern Arizona over the next few days, but we still don't see any significant chance of rain or mountain snow.

High temperatures will stay close to 80° through Super Bowl Sunday and overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s to near 50° through the weekend.

Early next week, the jet stream will slide south and bring some gusty wind along with cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona.

By the middle of the week, highs will drop back into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows falling back into the upper 30s.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network