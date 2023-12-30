Watch Now
Nice weather to finish to 2023

A chance of rain and snow returns for the first week of 2024
Posted at 6:25 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 20:25:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The final weekend of 2023 is upon us and the weather will be nice.

Saturday will bring highs in the lower 70s before 60s return for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

2024 will begin with more pleasant weather but a series of weather systems will bring a chance of light rain and snow back to southeastern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur late Monday and, again, on Thursday with not much in the way of accumulation expected.

Late in the week, even the valleys of Cochise County could see a little snow and high temperatures throughout the region will drop back into the 50s.

Have a safe and happy weekend as we get ready to ring in a new year!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

