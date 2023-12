TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A quiet weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona and will stay with us through the end of the year.

Cold overnight lows will be followed by mild daytime highs.

By the end of the week, we'll see lows in the lower 40s with highs close to 70°.

Dry conditions will continue with just a few high clouds for the middle and end of the week.

Enjoy the nice, quiet weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

