Nice weather to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather will bring the week to a close and carry us right through the weekend.

We'll see some high clouds and occasional breezy conditions, but the overall weather pattern looks quiet.

The warm weather will continue into the early part of next week before a weak system brushes the area during the middle of the week.

This system will do little more than increase our wind, cool us down a few degrees and bring a slight chance of showers back to the area.

For now, take advantage of this nice stretch of weather!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

