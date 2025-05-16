Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Nice weather to end the week, but more wind is on the way for the weekend

Warm and breezy to finish the week, but more wind and high wildfire danger returns for the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are looking at some pretty nice weather to finish the week with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 90s.

This weekend, an area of low pressure moves closer to Arizona and will bring gusty wind and high wildfire danger back to the region.

Cooler temperatures will arrive with the gusty wind and highs will drop back into the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Later next week, high pressure returns along with high temperatures in the low 100s by Thursday afternoon.

We have been lucky to have the cooler temperatures stay with us this far into the month of May.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network