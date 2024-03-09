Nice weather returns for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stormy, chilly weather is moving out just in time for the weekend!

High pressure returns and will allow our afternoon temperatures to climb back into the lower 70s to start the weekend and into the upper 70s to finish the weekend.

The nice weather will carry into next week, but some gusty wind will usher some cooler across the region by Thursday.

Dry conditions are expected until a slight chance of showers arrives next Friday.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

