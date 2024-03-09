Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Nice weather returns for the weekend

High pressure will bring warmer, drier weather back to southern Arizona this weekend
Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 20:28:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Stormy, chilly weather is moving out just in time for the weekend!

High pressure returns and will allow our afternoon temperatures to climb back into the lower 70s to start the weekend and into the upper 70s to finish the weekend.

The nice weather will carry into next week, but some gusty wind will usher some cooler across the region by Thursday.

Dry conditions are expected until a slight chance of showers arrives next Friday.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018