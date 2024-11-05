Nice weather returns for Election Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Election Day will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s, but another blast of cold air arrives later this week.

Another cold front arrives Wednesday night and will knock our highs back into the mid-60s for Thursday and Friday.

We'll notice an even bigger change regarding overnight temperatures with lows dipping into the upper 30s by Friday morning.

A quick recovery arrives for the weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and some lower 80s to start next week.

This will be the next warming trend before another cold front arrives for the middle of next week.

The up and down weather ride continues!

