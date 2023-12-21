Nice weather returns before the next wave of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our first round of rain has passed and we'll get a nice day of weather before the main winter storm arrives to finish the week.

Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-70s as we prepare for rain to arrive late Thursday into early Friday.

Friday will bring rain, mountain snow and much cooler air to southern Arizona and this weather will linger into Saturday.

Lower elevations could see over an inch of rain with lesser amounts expected for Cochise County.

Snow levels will drop to 7,000' and bring up to 4" of snow between 7,000' and 8,000' along with close to a foot of snow above 8,500'.

High temperatures will fall into the lower 60s and that trend will stay with us through Christmas and into the middle of next week.

You better finish those outdoor activities on Thursday!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

