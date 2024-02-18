Watch Now
Nice, warm weather rolls into Tucson this weekend

Posted at 9:47 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 23:47:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With high pressure influencing our area, southern Arizona is seeing some warmer than usual temperatures. The temperatures will peak on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures about 10 to 13 degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Tucson will see temperatures in the high 70s and Sierra Vista will be in the high 60s for Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s for most of Tucson and Sierra Vista will dip into the 30s for the lows.

Cochise County Feb 17th

