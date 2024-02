TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm Monday with increasing clouds sets up a rainy week ahead.

Monday's highs will reach well into the 70s, above average for this time of year.

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will drop as rain and mountain snow move in. Tucson could see an inch or more of rainfall through Friday.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 2.4.24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS