New week begins with warmer-than-average temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday brought us a warming trend and some gentle breezes under sunny skies as we close out a beautiful weekend.

Highs will once again flirt with 90 degrees on Monday with another sunny, breezy day on tap. Starting Tuesday, a low-pressure system moves through the region. But any precipitation will stay to our north, as we only see cooler temperatures and stronger winds.

Later in the week and into next weekend, we expect another warm-up with temperatures climbing back into the 90s in Tucson.

Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 4.16.23

