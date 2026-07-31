Near-record heat to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning clouds will gradually clear, becoming partly cloudy.

The EXTREME HEAT WARNING continues each day from 10 AM to 8 PM through Sunday.

Expect a downturn in thunderstorm activity through today with isolated storms south and east of Tucson.

Storm coverage and chances increasing Saturday, but especially next week.

High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

