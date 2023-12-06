Near record December warmth continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will stay with us for a couple of more days and continue to push high temperatures close to record levels.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s before cooling back into the upper 60s to start the weekend.

A dry weather pattern will remain over the Southwest through the beginning of next week as the storm track stays to our north.

Try to get outside and enjoy some of this nice December weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

