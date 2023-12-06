Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Near record December warmth continues

High pressure will help keep us warm until the end of the week
Posted at 7:10 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 21:10:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will stay with us for a couple of more days and continue to push high temperatures close to record levels.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s before cooling back into the upper 60s to start the weekend.

A dry weather pattern will remain over the Southwest through the beginning of next week as the storm track stays to our north.

Try to get outside and enjoy some of this nice December weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018