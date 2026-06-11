Near normal temps before weekend moisture moves in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeastern Arizona will see breezy afternoons and temperatures near to slightly above normal through the end of the workweek, but changes are on the way.

Increasing moisture from the south will slowly work its way into the region. Most areas are expected to stay dry through Friday, though a few showers or thunderstorms could pop up near the Arizona-Mexico border by Saturday.

If you're making weekend plans, Sunday looks like the day to watch. Rain and thunderstorm chances are expected to become more widespread as moisture continues to build, and some storms could bring strong wind gusts and pockets of blowing dust.

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