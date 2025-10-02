Much warmer to end the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer across the region today with a few extra clouds to our east, as a little moisture pushes in from the south.
This won't mean much for our area, as high pressure pushes daily highs 5-8° above seasonal norms today and tomorrow.
Tucson will be flirting with 100° through Friday, then cooling back down closer to near normal this weekend.
Breezy southwest winds are also expected this weekend.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER
Cochise county Thursday weather
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS