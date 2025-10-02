Much warmer to end the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer across the region today with a few extra clouds to our east, as a little moisture pushes in from the south.

This won't mean much for our area, as high pressure pushes daily highs 5-8° above seasonal norms today and tomorrow.

Tucson will be flirting with 100° through Friday, then cooling back down closer to near normal this weekend.

Breezy southwest winds are also expected this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

