Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Much warmer to end the work week

Daily highs will peak today and tomorrow up to 5-8° above normal
Much warmer afternoon highs to end the work week
Daily highs peak today and tomorrow
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer across the region today with a few extra clouds to our east, as a little moisture pushes in from the south.

This won't mean much for our area, as high pressure pushes daily highs 5-8° above seasonal norms today and tomorrow.

Tucson will be flirting with 100° through Friday, then cooling back down closer to near normal this weekend.

Breezy southwest winds are also expected this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood