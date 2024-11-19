Watch Now
Much warmer going into the end of the week

A strong ridge of high pressure will give our temperatures a big boost over the next few days
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next warming trend has arrived and will have us feeling much warmer for the end of the week.

High temperatures will climb through over the next couple of days and have us back into the lower 80s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will climb back into the upper 40s to near 50° to finish the week and lows will stay in this range going into next week.

We'll see some high clouds, mostly on Thursday and for the start of next week, but they will only be high clouds and won't bring any rain or snow to southern Arizona.

Warm temperatures will stay with us through the weekend and into the start of next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the middle of next week with highs dipping back into the upper 60s.

Time to go up on the weather roller coaster ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

