Much needed rain is just around the corner

Rain, mountain snow and chilly temperatures will have us feeling more like December
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 19, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather is transitioning into a much cooler, wetter pattern to finish the week.

Wednesday, a few showers will pass across southern Arizona but the bulk of moisture arrives early Friday morning.

Rain and mountain snow will be likely to finish the week and some locations could see an inch or more of rain before the storm moves east on Saturday.

Snow levels will remain quite high and only drop to 7,000' but we're still expecting a few inches of snow to fall on Mt. Lemmon and surrounding mountaintops.

Cooler temperatures arrive and will have us in the low to mid-60s to finish the week and that trend will carry through Christmas.

Lots of variety in the weather forecast!

