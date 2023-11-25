Much cooler for the start of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A storm system will pass to our north and bring much cooler air to southern Arizona to start the weekend.

We'll even see a slight chance of showers that will be snow showers above 7,000'.

Mt. Lemmon will likely see a few flakes of snow that could amount to a dusting of accumulation near the top of the mountain.

High temperatures will tumble into the lower 60s to begin the weekend and recover into the upper 60s to finish the weekend.

Another cooling trend along with a slight chance of showers arrives late next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

