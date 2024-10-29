Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Much cooler for the middle of the week

Much cooler air arrives for the middle of the week and puts a chill in the air for Halloween
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another cold front will chase summer-like heat to the east and leave behind some crisp fall mornings for the rest of the week.

High temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s and overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s through Halloween morning.

Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week before another cold front arrives Sunday into Monday.

We still don't see a significant chance of rain in the forecast, but a slight chance of showers returns Sunday.

Summer-like heat appears to finally be coming to an end!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network