Much cooler for the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another cold front will chase summer-like heat to the east and leave behind some crisp fall mornings for the rest of the week.

High temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s and overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s through Halloween morning.

Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week before another cold front arrives Sunday into Monday.

We still don't see a significant chance of rain in the forecast, but a slight chance of showers returns Sunday.

Summer-like heat appears to finally be coming to an end!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

