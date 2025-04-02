Much cooler air arrives for the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A blast of much cooler air arrives for the end of the week as high temperatures plunge back into the 60s along with overnight lows in the the lower 40s.

Wednesday will bring more gusty wind, but not as strong as what we experienced for Tuesday.

A slight chance of showers will come with the cooler air all through the end of the week, but no significant accumulation is expected.

This weekend, high temperatures will return to the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week, typical spring weather makes a comeback with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Welcome to spring in the Desert Southwest!

Cuyler Diggs

