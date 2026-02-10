Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly sunny with a few sprinkles possible

Highs will stay warm through Thursday, with a stronger storm expected to move through the area Friday
A stronger and colder storm on the way
Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The bulk of moisture moving through the area today will likely stay southeast of Tucson, but we can't rule out some virga, or light sprinkles.

Highs will drop back to the mid to upper 70s the next few days, before a much stronger storm arrives late Thursday through Friday.

The next weather system will result in valley rain and high elevation snowfall.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain 6-10 degrees above normal through Thursday, then lowering to slightly below normal Friday with that next system.

Meteorologist April Madison

