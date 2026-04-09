Mostly sunny & unseasonably warm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a few high clouds later in the day, but afternoon highs will continue to soar 6-10° above normal.

Expect gusty winds and 1-2° of cooling by Friday, with more significant cooling over the weekend and early next week.

A weather system this weekend will result in gusty southwest winds along with a 10 percent chance of showers mainly in the higher terrain north and east of Tucson Saturday.

This system will bring cooler temperatures with highs returning to normal levels Sunday. A secondary system will usher in below normal temperatures early next week along with a 10 to 20 percent chance of showers as breezy winds continue.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

