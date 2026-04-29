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Mostly cloudy, breezy, and seasonal highs

Moisture will gradually move in, bringing scattered showers and storms Thursday
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday
Mostly cloudy and near normal today
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect mostly cloudy skies today, as moisture begins to gradually increase.

We'll see southwesterly breezes in the afternoon, especially east of Tucson, as our next weather system approaches, with near normal highs.

The next Pacific weather system brings slightly cooler high temperatures with a decent chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday into mainly Friday morning.

Dry and easterly breezes continue this weekend as highs goes back up.

Meteorologist April Madison

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