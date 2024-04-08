Mostly clear for Monday's eclipse in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eclipse-viewers in Tucson and Southern Arizona appear to be in luck.

A few clouds are expected early ahead of Monday morning's solar eclipse, which will peak shortly after 11 a.m. with roughly 70 percent of the sun covered by the moon. More clouds could arrive later in the day.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average early this week, with highs only reaching the low-70s around Tucson. A big warm-up is expected by late this week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast 4.7.24

