More wind, rain and mountain snow on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More weather changes are heading our way as another low pressure system approaches from the northwest.

Gusty wind will be with us for Wednesday and Thursday as the system moves over northern Arizona.

Chilly air arrives Thursday along with some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms.

A chance of rain will continue into Friday with snow levels dropping as low as 5,500', but most locations will receive less than 0.25" of rain and only a few inches of snow above 6,000'.

Keep those jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

