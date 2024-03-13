Watch Now
More wind, rain and mountain snow on the way

Another low pressure system will bring another chance of rain and mountain snow for the end of the week
Posted at 7:14 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 22:16:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More weather changes are heading our way as another low pressure system approaches from the northwest.

Gusty wind will be with us for Wednesday and Thursday as the system moves over northern Arizona.

Chilly air arrives Thursday along with some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms.

A chance of rain will continue into Friday with snow levels dropping as low as 5,500', but most locations will receive less than 0.25" of rain and only a few inches of snow above 6,000'.

Keep those jackets handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

