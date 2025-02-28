Watch Now
More wind and high wildfire risk heading for southern Arizona

A series of weather systems will pass to the north and continue to bring gusty wind along with high wildfire danger to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An active weather pattern will keep our wildfire risk high over the next several days.

One weather system after another will pass to the north and produce more dry, windy conditions across southern Arizona.

The combination of strong wind and low humidity will elevate wildfire danger and Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for Saturday.

Another round of strong wind will bring more high wildfire danger to the area on Monday.

Please be extremely careful over the next several days with any items that are flammable or those items that may cause a spark.

