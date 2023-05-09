More wind and elevated wildfire danger on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another low pressure system will bring our next wave of wind and cooler air to southern Arizona on Wednesday.

This will also increase our wildfire danger and Fire Weather Watches have already been posted for much of southeastern Arizona for Wednesday.

Cooler air will soon follow that will have our highs dropping back into the lower 80s, but lower 90s return for the end of the week and the weekend.

This weekend, a surge of moisture will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona.

The best chance of rain will occur Sunday and Monday.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

