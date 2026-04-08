Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More warming through Friday

Afternoon highs will warm 6-10° above normal through Friday
Dry, breezy, and unseasonably warm
More warming through Friday
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and warmer highs, once again. Afternoon temperatures will stay 6-10° above normal through Friday.

A weather system this weekend will result in gusty southwest winds along with a 15 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

This system will bring in cooler temperatures with highs slightly below normal Sunday and Monday.

Dry weather returns early next work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism