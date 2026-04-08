More warming through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and warmer highs, once again. Afternoon temperatures will stay 6-10° above normal through Friday.

A weather system this weekend will result in gusty southwest winds along with a 15 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

This system will bring in cooler temperatures with highs slightly below normal Sunday and Monday.

Dry weather returns early next work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

