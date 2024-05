TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are staying dry and warm through this week, with occasionally breezy conditions.

Temperatures remain near average for this time of year, though we are expecting a marginal warm-up this week.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s in the Tucson area, likely warming into the upper 90s by next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast 5.12.24

