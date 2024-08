TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active Sunday, storms are expected later this evening throughout our viewing area.

Tucson will see a high of 104 degrees today with storm chances returning into the evening.

Chances of wind gusts upwards of 50 miles-per-hour remain throughout the area.

Sierra Vista sees a high of 96 degrees today with a chance for storms around 5 p.m. tonight.

