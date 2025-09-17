More scattered storms today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Remnants of post Tropical Storm Mario is still making its way into southern Arizona.

This will bring another round of scattered afternoon and evening storms, IF we see enough clearing from the clouds. Best areas for heavy rain will be near the International border.

Daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the end of the work week, with gradually diminishing thunderstorm chances over the weekend.

Temperatures near to just below normal into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

