More scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active Saturday for many areas across southeast Arizona, deep tropical moisture will remain over the area into Monday, along with widespread shower and thunderstorm chances.

The prolonged period of rain will result in areas of flooding across rivers and washes.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through 5 PM Monday for most of southern Arizona.

Rain chances diminish Tuesday and dry conditions are expected area-wide the second half of next week.

After today, high temperatures will be below normal through all of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

