More record warmth is possible through the end of the week

Warm, dry weather continues and will likely keep our temperatures above seasonal averages for Christmas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More record warmth is possible as we go through the end of the week with high temperatures remaining close to 80°.

We don't see much change in the weather pattern over the next several days with the exception of slightly cooler air arriving for Christmas Day that will keep our highs in the lower 70s.

We need some rain or snow, but this weather pattern will not allow for any moisture to come into southern Arizona.

For now, we can take advantage of the warm temperatures to enjoy some outdoor holiday activities!

