More record heat to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More record heat is likely as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the weekend and for the beginning of next week.

We'll see a few clouds, but those clouds won't produce any rain as dry conditions remain in place.

By the middle of next week, we do see slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping into the upper 90s by Wednesday.

Not much relief, but we'll take what we can get these days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

