Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More record heat to finish the week

Slightly warmer temperatures are on the way to finish the week and more record highs may fall
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More record heat is likely as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the weekend and for the beginning of next week.

We'll see a few clouds, but those clouds won't produce any rain as dry conditions remain in place.

By the middle of next week, we do see slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping into the upper 90s by Wednesday.

Not much relief, but we'll take what we can get these days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network