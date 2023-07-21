Watch Now
More record heat is possible going into the weekend

Monsoon looks to be more active going into the weekend
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 21:52:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat continues across the Southwest and will likely stay with us as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Saturday night as sizzling summer heat beats down on southern Arizona.

Monsoon will look to bring a little relief this weekend.

A better chance of rain arrives and will help cool our temperatures a few degrees to finish the weekend and go into next week.

