More record heat is possible going into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat continues across the Southwest and will likely stay with us as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Saturday night as sizzling summer heat beats down on southern Arizona.

Monsoon will look to bring a little relief this weekend.

A better chance of rain arrives and will help cool our temperatures a few degrees to finish the weekend and go into next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

