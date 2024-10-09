More record heat is possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will remain over southern Arizona through the end of the week and continue to bring triple-digit heat to the lower elevations.

Highs will stay in the low 100s through Saturday and we could see a few more records fall.

One of those records likely to fall is the most number of days, in Tucson, with a temperature of 100° or higher in a single year.

The old record is 108 days and we will likely break that record before the end of the week.

We do see signs of slightly cooler temperatures heading our way by early next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

