More record heat is on the way

Record high temperatures are expected all the way into the weekend along with Excessive Heat Warnings
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will continue through the end of the week as high pressure stays in control of our weather pattern.

Excessive Heat Warnings are still scheduled to go into effect Friday morning and will remain in effect through Saturday evening.

High temperatures could climb to 110° west of Tucson and stay between 104° to 107° for neighborhoods in and around Tucson.

Dry conditions will stay with us through the middle of next week, but high temperatures will gradually cool into the upper 90s during that time.

Be sure to play it safe in the heat over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

