More record heat is likely for the weekend

High pressure will maintain a strong grip on our weather and more record heat is on the way for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record high temperatures will continue over the weekend as high pressure remains over southern Arizona.

Highs will run between 101° and 104° all through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

By the middle of the week, high pressure will weaken and high temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 90s.

Dry conditions will continue for the next several days and we don't see a significant chance of rain heading our way for the next couple of weeks.

For now, do what you can to stay cool and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

