More record heat is likely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will continue to bring record high temperatures to southern Arizona through the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to finish the week and it looks like 100° is likely for Saturday.

If we see 100° on any of the next several days, that would become the latest 100° day of the year to ever be recorded in Tucson.

A strong cold front arrives with gusty wind on Monday.

This front will bring much cooler air to southern Arizona for the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Summer heat hangs on, but another blast of fall is on the horizon!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

