More record heat for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings continue as we head into the weekend, but slightly cooler temperatures are on the horizon.

Record high temperatures will stay with us into the beginning of next week as high pressure remains just to our south.

For Saturday, high temperatures will run between 104° and 108° before cooling down just a few degrees for Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected all through next week with the exception of a slight chance of showers in the White Mountains on Monday.

Play it safe in the heat and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

