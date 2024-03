TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With March here, the meteorological winter season (December-February) is now over.

Cities across Southern Arizona saw more rainfall than average this season, with Tucson coming in at the 15th wettest winter on record, and Ajo the second wettest.

We will see a dry and pleasant start to the week with sunny skies and highs in the upper-60s and low-70s on Monday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 3.3.24

