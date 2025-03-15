More rain on the way before drying up on Sunday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One system leaves and another takes its place! The system coming through southern Arizona will bring chances for showers, mountain snow and windy conditions on Saturday morning. Highs are hitting 15-20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Saturday will be breezy with the chances of rain. About 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible for elevation about 6,000 ft.

Once Sunday rolls around, the temperatures will be a bit warmer. By Monday, Tucson will hit above 80 and Sierra Vista in the 70s.

Cochise County Forecast March 14

