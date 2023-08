TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Hurricane Hilary continues north, it's bringing increased chances for showers, high wind speeds and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Temperatures will rest around the high 90s and low 100s for the next week. Sierra Vista remains in the low 90s and high 80s.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue. It's expected to rain Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon with a little bit of clear skies in the morning.

