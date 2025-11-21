More rain and mountain snow on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold start to the day, with highs only warming a few degrees from yesterday.

It will be a little warmer again Saturday as our next weather system approaches.

Chances for precipitation holds off for much of southeastern Arizona until Saturday afternoon and evening, though showers may begin to move into western portions of Arizona today.

Freezing morning temperatures return early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

