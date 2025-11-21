Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More rain and mountain snow on the way

Most of southeast Arizona will see more active weather Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning
Getting active Saturday afternoon through early Sunday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold start to the day, with highs only warming a few degrees from yesterday.

It will be a little warmer again Saturday as our next weather system approaches.

Chances for precipitation holds off for much of southeastern Arizona until Saturday afternoon and evening, though showers may begin to move into western portions of Arizona today.

Freezing morning temperatures return early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Friday weather

