More of the same, with near normal highs the rest of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy skies to start the day, gusty southwest winds at times, and highs hovering in the low 90s across Tucson.

Clouds will clear by tonight with less wind expected Thursday into the weekend.

Temperatures will be slightly below to near normal for the rest of the week.

Another weather system will be moving into the region by the start of the new week, bringing slight chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist April Madison '

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