More nice weather to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have experienced another shift in our weather pattern and it is a pattern that is delivering some beautiful weather to southern Arizona.

After enduring some chilly weekends, we will finally be rewarded with some nice weekend weather.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Our dry weather will continue except for a slight chance of sprinkles going into Wednesday evening.

Make plans to be outside over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

