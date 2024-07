TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our very active Monsoon pattern is set to continue this week as July draws to a close.

Monday will likely bring showers and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona. From Tuesday on, areas south of Tucson will see better chances for storms.

We'll also see a gradual warming trend this week, with highs potentially hitting 105 or hotter by next weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 7.28.24

