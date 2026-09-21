More moisture brings shower chances this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little more moisture will move into the area Monday, bringing partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a weak shower this afternoon and early this evening. Any shower that develops is expected to be light, but gusty winds up to 35 mph could accompany the downdraft. The dry air near the ground could help produce those stronger wind gusts even with a weak shower.

The bigger change comes Tuesday and Wednesday, when deeper moisture moves into Southeast Arizona and shower and thunderstorm chances increase. The setup could support periods of heavy rainfall, especially from Tucson east toward the Arizona-New Mexico border. Expect warm temperatures again come Saturday.

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